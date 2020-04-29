THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.67 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $97.67 million and $3.93 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Fatbtc and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.04250401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00060668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinbit and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

