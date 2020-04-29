TiVo (TIVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. TiVo has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect TiVo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TiVo stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $893.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. TiVo has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIVO. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TiVo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

