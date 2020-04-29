Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to $23.50 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $25.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

TORXF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 205,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,674. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

