Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) versus Euronav (NASDAQ:EURN) Financial Contrast

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Euronav and Torm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 1 2 0 2.67 Torm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euronav currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Torm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torm has a beta of -445.08, indicating that its share price is 44,608% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 12.70% 5.32% 2.89% Torm 6.69% 5.17% 2.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Torm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $932.38 million 2.81 $118.87 million $0.55 21.64 Torm $693.00 million 0.97 $166.02 million N/A N/A

Torm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Euronav.

Summary

Euronav beats Torm on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

