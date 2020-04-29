Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Toro worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,421. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

