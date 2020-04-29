Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 59.8% against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $451,105.35 and $4,170.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00428244 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001089 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006451 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012492 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.