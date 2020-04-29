Traders Buy High Volume of NuVasive Put Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,060 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 814% compared to the typical volume of 116 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 13,762.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in NuVasive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

