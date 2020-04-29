Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 39,980 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 12,493 call options.

Shares of AMC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,032,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,782. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

