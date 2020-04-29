Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,933 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,987% compared to the average volume of 257 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $938,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 60,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

