Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 611% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after purchasing an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $310,864,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.59.

SRPT opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

