Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

