TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.30% of TransGlobe Energy worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGA. ValuEngine cut shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.01.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

