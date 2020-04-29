Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Sell”

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,652,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261,844. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $517.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft grew its position in shares of Transocean by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 215,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 168,064 shares during the period. Detwiler Fenton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Capstone Asset Management Company increased its holdings in Transocean by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 88,050 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings now owns 276,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

