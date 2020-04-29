TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $92.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of TRU traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7,134.4% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,708,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 104.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,117,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,561,000 after buying an additional 6,193,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 6,627.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,621 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $100,801,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in TransUnion by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,359,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

