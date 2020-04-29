TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $92.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. 81,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $892,975.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

