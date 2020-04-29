TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

TRU stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. 1,580,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

