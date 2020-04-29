TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of TRU traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 418,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 723,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 195,677 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

