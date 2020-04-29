Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 870.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

