Tripio (TRIO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.02441383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00203978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00062495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

