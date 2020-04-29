Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a market cap of $147,777.51 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034613 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037435 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,287.31 or 0.99703341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.