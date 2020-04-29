TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research raised TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Renaissance Capital upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TUWOY remained flat at $$0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.76. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $0.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

