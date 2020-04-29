Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,664,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 57.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 62,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TUP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 2,986,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,196. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.