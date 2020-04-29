Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. 1,071,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,852. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

