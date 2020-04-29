UBS Group Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $77.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,059,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

