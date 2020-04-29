UBS Group Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 11,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,609,000 after acquiring an additional 46,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,451,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,852,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,490 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

