UBS Group Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $168.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.02. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2,874.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,211,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867,890 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Cummins by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2,841.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

