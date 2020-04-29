UBS Group Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $332.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $275.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.04 on Wednesday, hitting $300.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $1,984,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $4,344,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $11,673,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

