UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UBS Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,961,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,739,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,336 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $1,666,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,348,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

