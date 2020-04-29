UBS Group Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $85.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. 343,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,446. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

