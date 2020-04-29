Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 446,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE UFI traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 5,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,145. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.26. Unifi has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Albert P. Carey bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.77 per share, with a total value of $498,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,557. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

