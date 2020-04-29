Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.75 ($57.85).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

