Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Position Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 43.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,577,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,262 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

