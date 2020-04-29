Union Gaming Research Downgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Hold

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Union Gaming Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Union Gaming Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Northcoast Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Alpha Windward purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

