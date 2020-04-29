Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

