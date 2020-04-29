United Insurance (UIHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $200.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.91 million. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,879. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UIHC. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 5,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 11,265 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,138 shares of company stock worth $193,262. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.