United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.82. 1,137,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,387,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

