United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $111.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,411,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,220. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 101.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.6% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.