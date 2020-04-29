United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

