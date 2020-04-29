UNIVERSAL CASH Reaches Market Cap of $911,865.12 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, YoBit, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $911,865.12 and approximately $43.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.