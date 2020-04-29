Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE UHT traded up $4.59 on Wednesday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.29. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.