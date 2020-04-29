Universe Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Universe has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Universe has a total market cap of $100,830.35 and approximately $7.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,312,399 coins and its circulating supply is 86,112,399 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

