Upwork (UPWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $907.48 million, a PE ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other Upwork news, Chairman Thomas Layton bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $998,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and sold 103,452 shares worth $823,785. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.