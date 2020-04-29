Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.03 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00010006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $8.03 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 54% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00050417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.04250401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00060668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, IDEX, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

