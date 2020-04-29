Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 332,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

