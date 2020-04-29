Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO stock traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. 9,886,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

