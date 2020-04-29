Valor Token (VALOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $144,586.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00050400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.04219523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00060454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036614 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011003 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003043 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.