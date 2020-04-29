Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.