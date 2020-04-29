Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Cut by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $22,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $174.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

