Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Lifted by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 904.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

