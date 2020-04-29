Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is American Investment Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.